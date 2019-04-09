Cron is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Mets, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With the Twins playing in a National League park, they are opting to go with Willians Astudillo at first base and C.J. Cron on the bench to open the game. With Jacob deGrom on the hill, perhaps they just want a guy in there who is unlikely to strike out, but maybe Astudillo has already ascended past Cron in the hierarchy for at-bats on the rare occasions when the Twins play in an NL park.