Twins' C.J. Cron: Sits in NL park
Cron is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Mets, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With the Twins playing in a National League park, they are opting to go with Willians Astudillo at first base and C.J. Cron on the bench to open the game. With Jacob deGrom on the hill, perhaps they just want a guy in there who is unlikely to strike out, but maybe Astudillo has already ascended past Cron in the hierarchy for at-bats on the rare occasions when the Twins play in an NL park.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...