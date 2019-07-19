Twins' C.J. Cron: Slugs solo home run
Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over Oakland.
In his third game since returning from the injured list due to an inflamed thumb, Cron delivered Minnesota's final run of the game with a 401-foot blast to left field in the eighth inning. The long ball snapped a season-long 12-game power drought for Cron, who is now slashing .265/.324/.502 with 18 homers and 55 RBI in 313 at-bats this season.
