Cron went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 loss to Baltimore.

Cron belted his first two homers of the spring and is now 4-for-11 at the dish thus far. After being picked up off waivers by the Twins over the offseason, Cron is on track to open the 2019 regular season as Minnesota's everyday first baseman. He smacked a career-best 30 home runs over 140 games in 2018 with the Rays.