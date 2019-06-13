Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Mariners.

Cron took Tayler Scott deep in the seventh inning to record his 15th homer of the season. He continues to provide power production in bundles, racking up eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI in his past 11 games. For the season, Cron has maintained an impressive .275/.337/.541 line across 246 plate appearances.

