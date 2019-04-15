Cron went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and walk in Sunday's win over Detroit

Cron drove in a run during the first inning out a groundout to second, and he belted a two-run shot to left in the third to extend the Twins' lead to three. The 29-year-old was just 1-for-13 over his previous four contests entering the day, so perhaps Sunday's blast will get him back on track at the dish.