Cron went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the Twins' 9-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Cron hit his fifth home run off Paul Fry to provide the Twins with a 3-2 lead. The 29-year-old's 2019 average is just .250, but he has homered in each of the last two games. He now has five home runs and 14 RBI on the season.