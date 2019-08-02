Cron (thumb) has returned to the team from his rehab assignment, though the Twins have yet to announce when he'll be activated from the injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Cron embarked on a rehab stint Wednesday, and it appears that he's completed his time in the minors. Expect Minnesota to reinstate the 29-year-old sometime over the weekend.

