Cron had a surgical debridement of his right thumb last week, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cron battled the thumb issue for much of the season, and the procedure will remove dead or unhealthy tissue from the area. The initial recovery timeline is 6-to-8 weeks, which puts the 29-year-old on track to be ready for spring training. Cron slashed .253/.311/.469 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 125 games during 2019.