Cron (thumb) will receive a second opinion on his injury that has been labeled as a bone bruise, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cron's thumb injury lingered through much of the season, resulting in a pair of trips to the injured list and limitations at the plate. The 29-year-old will receive an outside opinion, with the possibility that a procedure may be able to help his recovery.

