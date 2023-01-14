Thielbar signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Thielbar has been one of the most consistent pieces of the Twins' bullpen for the past three seasons, keeping his WHIP right around the 1.15 mark. The veteran southpaw will turn 36 at the end of the month, so it's worth questioning how much left he has in the tank. But for now, a 2.42 FIP keeps him in a nice position as one of Minnesota's top relievers.