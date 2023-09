Correa, who is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, underwent an MRI on his left foot, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.comreports.

The 28-year-old has played through plantar fasciitis in his left foot throughout the season, and the issue flared up during Monday's loss to Cincinnati. Bench coach Jayce Tingler said the team is approaching the injury as a day-to-day concern and noted that Correa has typically been able to return to action relatively quickly this season after aggravating the issue.