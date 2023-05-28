Correa is hitting third and playing shortstop against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Correa missed Saturday's contest against Toronto, but he's back in the lineup as expected for the series finale. Fantasy GMs should expect Minnesota to give Correa an occasional day of rest during the summer months to manage his plantar fasciitis and keep him healthy down the stretch.
