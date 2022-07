Correa was held out of the lineup for Wednesday's loss to the White Sox due to tightness in his legs, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury first surfaced, but it could help explain his 0-for-12 run across the previous four games. Correa will now have two days off to recover since the Twins have a scheduled day off Thursday, so he may be able to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener at Texas.