Correa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

His eighth-inning blast deep to left-center field off Beau Brieske capped the scoring on the night. Correa has hit safely in five straight games, and since June 6 the veteran shortstop has a blistering .418/.476/.659 slash line over 103 plate appearances with six of his 10 homers on the year and 19 of his 41 RBI.