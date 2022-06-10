Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Minnesota shocked Yankees ace Gerrit Cole with three straight homers to begin the bottom of the first inning, and Correa was responsible for the last of those blasts with a long ball to left field. It was his first home run since returning from the COVID-19-related IL on Wednesday. Correa got off to a slow start this season but is batting .368 (32-for-87) with three homers and 14 RBI in 21 games since April 28.