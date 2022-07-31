Correa went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Padres.
Correa's one-out big fly in the top of the eighth inning helped the Twins add some cushion to their 2-1 lead before the club ultimately closed the door on the win to end a three-game losing streak. The shortstop is now up to a .270 average to go along with 13 home runs on the season, but modest RBI (36) and run (42) totals to go with zero stolen bases have made Correa merely a solid fantasy option rather than a spectacular one. He'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, manning shortstop while batting second.