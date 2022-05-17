Manager Rocco Baldelli stated Monday that Correa (finger) is "very close to returning," Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Pressreports.

Correa revealed over the weekend that his bruised right middle finger is starting to feel better, and Baldelli believes the shortstop could return to action over the next few days, per Helfand. He was 6-for-20 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored through five games in May prior to suffering the injury. Royce Lewis figures to return to a bench role once Correa is activated from the injured list.