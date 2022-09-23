site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Carlos Correa: Day off Friday
Sep 23, 2022
Correa isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Correa is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 10-for-20 with a double, two RBI and a run, but he'll get a rare day off Friday. Jermaine Palacios is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
