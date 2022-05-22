Correa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Correa started the past three games after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and he'll head to the bench after going 5-for-13 with two doubles, two walks, three RBI and three runs during that span. Nick Gordon will start at shortstop and bat seventh in his place.
