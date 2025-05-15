Correa was removed from Thursday's game against the Orioles due to an apparent injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Correa collided with Byron Buxton while chasing down a flyball in the third inning. Both players were down for a moment before returning to their feet, though Correa seemed to get the worst of it and was immediately lifted from the game. It's unclear exactly what kind of injury the infielder is dealing with, but the Twins should provide some more details once they take a closer look at him.