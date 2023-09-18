Correa was removed from Monday's game against the Reds in the second inning after re-aggravating his left plantar fasciitis, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Correa ran a long way to track down a fly ball in the bottom of the first inning, and he was removed in the top half of the second. The shortstop has been battling plantar fasciitis since late May, and this latest setback could force him to miss time. The team will likely re-evaluate Correa on Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward. In the meantime, look for Kyle Farmer to see opportunities at shortstop.