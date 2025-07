Correa was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to lightheadedness, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Correa initially remained in the game after getting looked at by a trainer following his first-inning single, but he didn't feel any better after a few minutes and was removed from the game in the third. Fantasy managers can consider the 30-year-old shortstop day-to-day for the time being.