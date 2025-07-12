Correa was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates due to a right leg injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tommy Pham collided with Correa's leg while sliding into second base in the seventh inning. The latter was hesitant to put weight on his leg after the incident and needed the assistance of a trainer to walk off the field. The star shortstop will almost certainly head in for imaging to determine the severity of his injury, but he can be viewed as day-to-day until then.