Correa (plantar fasciitis) is expected to return from the injured list when first eligible Sept. 29 in Coors Field, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Correa's plantar fasciitis got bad enough that he needs a 10-day rest period, but the hope is that he can make it back after a minimum stay. Royce Lewis (hamstring) could also end up on the shelf after a scheduled MRI this weekend, so Kyle Farmer will play roughly every day and Willi Castro will be used more in the infield.