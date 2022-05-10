The Twins are expected to place Correa (finger) on the 10-day injured list, possibly as soon as Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Though Correa's initial diagnosis of a broken right middle finger proved erroneous, he continues to deal with bruising and soreness with the digit and will be out of the lineup for the fourth game in a row Tuesday against the Astros. Hayes notes that while Correa hasn't experienced any setbacks with the finger, he still needs about 3-to-4 more days to completely heal up from the injury, and the Twins can't afford to play a man short in their series with Houston. Assuming Correa goes on the IL, Royce Lewis would continue to serve as the Twins' everyday shortstop for the rest of the week.

