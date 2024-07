Correa (finger) expects to be in the lineup Monday versus the White Sox, Audra Martin of Bally Sports North reports.

Correa exited Sunday's 3-2 win over Houston with a bruised right finger in the first inning, but he explained to Martin after the game that he doesn't expect the injury to sideline him moving forward. The shortstop will look to bring his expectation to fruition in Monday's series opener on the road against the White Sox.