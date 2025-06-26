Correa went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Correa ran his hitting streak up to a modest five games, and he's been hitting well since coming off the injured list due to a concussion. Over these last 112 plate appearances, the veteran shortstop is slashing .298/.348/.471 with four home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored covering 28 outings. Although the RBI are relatively low during that period, Correa should see plenty of chances to drive in runs as long as he's hitting in the heart of the Twins' order.