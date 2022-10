Correa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Jermaine Palacios will fill in at shortstop while Correa gets a breather in the season finale. The 28-year-old holds a $35.1 million player option for 2023, but he may prefer to try his luck on the open market after a solid first season in Minnesota in which he hit .291 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI and 70 runs.