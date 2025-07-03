Correa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

The Twins and Marlins are closing their series with a day game after a night game, so Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli likely viewed Thursday as an optimal time to give Correa a breather, after the shortstop started in each of the past 23 games. Though the oft-injured Correa has proven to be relatively durable thus far with 74 starts through the Twins' first 87 games, he's in the midst of the worst offensive season of his career, batting .259 with seven home runs, 32 runs and 29 RBI.