Correa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Kyle Farmer will draw the starting nod at shortstop while Correa sits out for the first time this season in what appears to be a maintenance day. Through his first eight starts, Correa is hitting just .182 with no home runs or stolen bases and only two runs and two RBI.
