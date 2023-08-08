Correa went 2-for-3 with three-run homer, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.

Correa got the best of Joey Wentz on Monday, with a run-scoring double in the first inning and an opposite-field three-run shot in the second. Correa snapped a 16-game homer drought, during which he hit just .154 (10-for-65) with six RBI and three runs scored. On the season, the 28-year-old shortstop is now slashing .224/.297/.458 with 13 homers, 52 RBI and 41 runs scored through 102 games.