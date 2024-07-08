Correa (finger) will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's game against the White Sox.

Correa was lifted in the first inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros after he was hit on his right hand by a pitch in his lone at-bat of the day. Fortunately, X-rays cleared Correa of any structural damage, with the Twins labeling his injury as a finger contusion. The injury apparently isn't inhibiting Correa in batting practice Monday, so he'll be ready to go as the Twins kick off a six-game week to close out their pre-All-Star-break schedule.