Correa went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Guardians. He also reached base when he was struck by a pitch for the fourth time this season.

Though Correa acknowledged toward the end of August that he has continued to battle plantar fasciitis in his left foot, he hasn't seemed to be affected at the plate of late. He'll head into Wednesday's series finale in Cleveland riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's slashed .429/.478/.571 with one home run, five RBI and four runs. Correa will start at shortstop and bat fifth Wednesday.