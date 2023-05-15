Correa went 2-for-5 with one double, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Cubs.
After a slow start to the season (hitting .185 with a .624 OPS through his first 32 games), Correa is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a home run and four doubles over his last five games. He has a 1.058 OPS over that span.
More News
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Clubs sixth homer•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Hits key double amid slow start•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Hits third homer of year•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Three hits in loss to Nationals•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Returns from injury with homer•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: In Thursday's lineup•