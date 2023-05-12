Correa went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Padres.

Correa has had a slow start to the season as he's hitting just .191 with a .646 OPS. He came through with a key double late in the game to give the Twins the lead, so perhaps it's a sign he's set to break out of his slump. He's drawing walks (10.6 BB%) and striking out (21 K%) at similar rates to his career averages, so he may be just a bit unlucky so far with a .204 BABIP.