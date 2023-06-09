Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Correa singled in his first at-bat before crushing a leadoff homer his second time around to put the Twins up 1-0 in the top of the fourth. It was his seventh long ball of the season and his first since May 13 against the Cubs as the shortstop continues to try and gut it out while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left heel. Correa's average now sits at .210 following the two-hit outing Thursday and he's gone just 4-for-24 at the plate over his last six games.