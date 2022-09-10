Correa went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run for a total of four RBI and two runs scored in a 7-6 loss to the Guardians on Friday.

Correa hit a big two-run home run in the eighth inning which brought the Twins to within a run of their division rivals in a game with serious playoff implications. His blast was his 19th of the season and he is well on pace for achieving the sixth 20-homer season of his career. Correa has been seeing the ball very well in September and is slashing .344/.400/.781 over eight games this month.