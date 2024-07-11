Correa went 4-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

After going 3-for-4 in the matinee, Correa launched a solo home run off Drew Thorpe in the nightcap, tying the game 2-2. The 29-year-old shortstop now has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, going 17-for-46 (.370) with five home runs in that span. With his current hot streak, Correa's boosted his slash line to .310/.379/.526 with 13 homers, 47 RBI and 50 runs scored through 312 plate appearances this season.