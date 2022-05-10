Correa (finger) hopes to return from the 10-day injured list after a minimum-length stay, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The Twins tried to give Correa a chance to avoid the injured list as he recovers from a bruised finger, but it turns out that he'll need at least 10 days to heal, as he was still feeling pain while hitting and throwing Monday. His placement on the injured list was backdated to Thursday, so he's eligible to return Monday in Oakland. Royce Lewis should continue to serve as the primary shortstop until then.