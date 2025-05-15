Correa is in concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's game versus the Orioles following a collision with teammate Byron Buxton, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Correa was backpedaling as he chased a pop-up in the third inning and his head snapped back violently after he collided with Buxton. The shortstop immediately left the game and Buxton -- who is also in concussion protocol -- was eventually pulled. The Twins could have more on the status of both players after the contest.