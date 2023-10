Correa (hand) is in Minnesota's lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa didn't seem to be too concerned after getting hit in the hand by a pitch toward the end of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, and he's officially good to go Saturday. Correa went 3-for-7 with an RBI during the wild-card round and will look to maintain his momentum heading into a series against his former team.