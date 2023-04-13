site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Carlos Correa: In Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Correa (back) is in the Twins' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Yankees.
He missed three games with a back issue but is at shortstop and batting second Thursday. Correa is off to a rough 6-for-33 start at the plate this season.
