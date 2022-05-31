The Twins placed Correa (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday.
Correa's placement on the IL was fully expected after multiple reports surfaced Monday indicating that the 27-year-old tested positive for the virus. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Correa is vaccinated, but he isn't feeling well since testing positive and may need more than a few days of recovery time to get his conditioning back in order once he's no longer symptomatic. Minnesota called up Jermaine Palacios from Triple-A St. Paul to provide additional depth in the middle infield, but it's unclear if he'll be deployed as the team's everyday shortstop or if the Twins will rely on a committee of Palacios, Jorge Polanco and Nick Gordon to fill in at the position while Correa is sidelined.