Correa went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a 3-2 loss to Cleveland during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

His eighth-inning shot off Sam Hentges gave the Twins a brief 2-1 lead, but Emilio Pagan handed it right back to the Guardians in the bottom of the frame. Correa extended his hitting streak to eight games with the performance, a stretch during which he's batting .344 (11-for-32) with four of his nine homers on the year.