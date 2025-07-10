Correa went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

That's now four multi-hit games already this month for Correa, who's batting .308 over his first 26 at-bats of July. The veteran shortstop should continue to see plenty of RBI chances as long as he's hitting in the heart of Minnesota's lineup. Over his last 39 outings, Correa is slashing a respectable .290/.335/.448 with five home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBI and 21 runs scored covering 155 plate appearances.