An MRI on Correa's bruised left heel showed inflammation and he's unlikely to play Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Correa was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to the issue. With an off day Thursday, Correa would get three days off if he sits out Wednesday's game. Kyle Farmer started at shortstop in Tuesday's game and will likely stay at the position until Correa returns.
