Correa (COVID-19) could return to the lineup in the middle of next week, per manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa has returned to Minnosta and has started the testing process to get cleared for a return. Baldelli said he thought Correa would need "at least a couple of days" of being on his feet and working out before he would get back in the lineup, so it sounds like he could return sometime in the series against the Yankees that runs Tuesday through Thursday.