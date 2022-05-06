Correa (finger) underwent a CT scan Friday that didn't reveal a fracture, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Correa was initially believed to be dealing with a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against the Orioles, but the finger is ultimately just bruised and sore. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said the shortstop is considered day-to-day for now, so it's possible he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. Royce Lewis was called up from Triple-A St. Paul and will start at shortstop Friday against the Athletics.