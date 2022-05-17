Correa (finger) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics and remains on the 10-day injured list.

Previous reports indicated that Correa would return from the injured list to play Tuesday, but if that happens, it would be in a bench role, which seems unlikely. The Twins do still believe he could return this series, per MLB.com, which would make Wednesday his new expected return date, as the team has an off day Thursday before traveling to Kansas City on Friday. Royce Lewis will get at least one more start at shortstop as a result.