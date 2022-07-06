site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-carlos-correa-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read